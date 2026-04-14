Uber Eats driver killed at SW Atlanta gas station

The Brief An Uber Eats driver was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. Atlanta police initially said the victim was in his late teens or early 20s and was shot during an encounter with another man. Investigators are searching for a single shooter and are working to pull surveillance images from inside the store.



An Uber Eats driver died early Tuesday morning after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Shooting at Metropolitan Parkway gas station

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to a shooting at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man inside the store with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite life-saving efforts, the driver died at the scene. Investigators believe the victim was an Uber Eats driver who had stopped at the gas station when he had an encounter with the shooter.

Police say the shooter appeared to be upset about something, which led to the deadly gunfire. Authorities believe there was only one shooter involved and that the encounter may have been random.

The victim was later identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner as 17-year-old Rashawn Mackey.

Investigation into deadly gunfire

What we don't know:

There is currently no suspect information available. Investigators are not yet sure if there was any prior relationship between the driver and the shooter.

What they're saying:

Atlanta police provided details on the initial investigation at the scene.

According to police, the Uber Eats driver was shot in the chest and died despite life-saving efforts.

Police said that it appears the driver randomly encountered someone inside the gas station who was upset.

Search for surveillance footage

What's next:

Police are working to pull images from the gas station’s security cameras to identify the person responsible.