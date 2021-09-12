Two unaccounted for after 'explosion' at Dunwoody apartments, firefighters say

article

Two people are unaccounted for after an "explosion" at a Dunwoody apartment complex on Sunday afternoon believed to have been caused by some sort of gas line issue, DeKalb County Fire Rescue said.

It happened at the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex located in the 2000 block of Asbury Square, less than a mile northeast of Perimeter Mall. Dunwoody police said they were notified at around 1:24 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials said more than 70 firefighters responded to the scene. At least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Crews are working to assess the stability of the building.

Officials with Atlanta Gas Light issued a statement around 3:30 p.m. that reads:

"Atlanta Gas Light crews are on-site assisting emergency responders with investigating an incident near the 2000 block of Asbury Square in Dunwoody. We will provide more information when it becomes available."

The official cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Dunwoody police said Perimeter Center North was shut down as part of the response.

The entrances and exits to the apartments were also shut down. Residents inside that were not impacted by the incident were being asked to shelter in place.

A FOX 5 News viewer shared a video that showed the blast caused some severe structural damage to a building. Debris could be seen around the building and part of the exterior appears to have collapsed.

The Red Cross is at the scene to help those impacted by the explosion.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.