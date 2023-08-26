Two long-term residents at Homeless Pets Foundation in Marietta need forever homes to avoid death

article

Two long-term residents -- a 2-year-old pitbull mix named Petey and a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Duke -- of the Homeless Pets Foundation in Marietta are in desperate need of homes.

The Homeless Pets Foundation is a 100% volunteer-run organization dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership while placing adoptable dogs and cats in forever homes, according to its website.

Duke and Petey have been with the foundation for over a year and have not received any adoption applications in several months.

According to the foundation, Duke and Petey have become beloved favorites of the staff and have touched their hears with their resilience, charm, and unique personalities. Seeing their mental health decline despite their efforts and medical interventions is a heart-wrenching situation that no shelter ever wants to face, the foundation says.

If Petey and Duke are not adopted, the unfortunate reality of euthanasia becomes a painful consideration when all else fails. However, the foundation firmly believes that this is not the end for Duke and Petey. They say the dogs are brimming with potential, eager for love, and capable of forming deep, lasting bonds. What they need most now is a chance - a chance to step out of their kennels and into loving homes where they can thrive and live the fulfilling lives they truly deserve.

Click here for Petey's page and click here for Duke's page.

