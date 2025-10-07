Two injured after fight leads to shooting at Fayetteville construction site
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Two people were taken to local hospitals after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a construction parking lot in Fayetteville, police said.
What we know:
The Fayetteville Police Department responded around 4:43 p.m. to the lot near Veterans Parkway and Hood Road after reports of a person shot. Investigators said the incident began as a physical altercation.
Both individuals were taken to hospitals with injuries, though police said their conditions were not immediately known.
An individual is in custody, and officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said whether both people were shot or if one was injured during the fight.
Police also have not released the names of those involved, their conditions, or what sparked the altercation.
Investigators have not indicated what type of weapon was used or whether additional suspects are being sought.
