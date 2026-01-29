Two Georgia groundhogs set to make Groundhog Day predictions

article

The Brief Georgia will feature two Groundhog Day forecasts on Feb. 2, with events in Cleveland and Jackson. Yonah the Groundhog debuts his 2026 prediction at North Georgia Wildlife & Safari Park. General Beauregard "Beau" Lee returns to Dauset Trails, known for his strong accuracy record.



Georgia is getting double the Groundhog Day fun this year, with not one — but two furry forecasters stepping into the spotlight on Feb. 2.

What we know:

Up in Cleveland, the spotlight will shine on Yonah the Groundhog at North Georgia Wildlife & Safari Park. The park is hosting a special Groundhog Day event at 8 a.m., where Yonah will make his 2026 prediction: six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow, or an early spring if he doesn’t. The event doubles as a visual feast for cameras, with appearances from the park’s baby honey badgers — Zena, Zelda and Zuri — plus one of its resident hedgehogs. Park staff say the morning will include live-streaming opportunities, interviews with animal care experts and plenty of photo ops.

Meanwhile, about an hour south of Atlanta, Georgia’s most famous groundhog will be doing what he’s done for decades. General Beauregard "Beau" Lee will make his annual prediction at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson. Gates open at 6 a.m., with Beau’s big moment set for 7:30 a.m. Fans can grab food, drinks and souvenir shirts while waiting to see if winter sticks around or spring comes early.

By the numbers:

Beau isn’t just a local celebrity — he’s considered one of the most reliable groundhog forecasters in the country. A FiveThirtyEight analysis found Beau had a 63% accuracy rate over a recent decade, beating Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil. Dauset Trails officials even claim Beau’s accuracy is closer to 90%. Last year, both Beau and Phil called for an early spring, and Georgians will soon find out whether Yonah agrees — or starts a friendly forecasting rivalry of his own.

