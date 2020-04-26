Tulane basketball standout arrested, charged with murder

A former Gwinnett County high school basketball standout and current college basketball player, has been arrested and charged in connection with a Henry County homicide.

Teshaun Hightower was arrested Saturday. He played high school basketball at Collins Hill High School, before attending the University of Georgia and then went on to play at Tulane University.

Teshaun Hightower (Henry County Police Department)

According to Henry County police, the homicide happened at 625 Spindletop Way on April 8.

Hightower is charged with two counts each of murder and aggravated assault, among other charges.

TULSA, OK - FEBRUARY 25: Tulane Green Wave Guard Teshaun Hightower (5) dribbles during a college basketball game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Tulane Green Wave at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK. (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire v Expand

According to investigators, other suspects connected to the crime include Jeffrey Hightower, Kelvonie Burney, Tyreek Farmer, Tobias Gresham, and Antonie Gresham.

Police confirmed Jeffrey Hightower and Kelvonie Burney are still on the run.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts or the incident, should contact the Henry County Police Department.