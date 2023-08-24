Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Trump's height, weight listed on Fulton County Jail records has social media buzzing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Donald J. Trump
FOX 5 Atlanta

Trump addresses media after being bonding out of jail

Former President Donald Trump says it’s a "very sad day for America" following his arrest in Fulton County. Trump says he believed the 2020 presidential election was a "rigged election and stolen election" and he had every single right to challenge the election. He says it was a "travesty of justice."

ATLANTA - Former President Donald Trump officially surrendered to authorities in Fulton County after being indicted on charges of interfering in Georgia's 2020 election.

But that's not the only thing that had social media buzzing Thursday night. Fulton County Jail records state that Trump is listed at 6'3" tall and 215 pounds with blonde or strawberry hair.

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S MUGSHOT RELEASED

Trump's charges include: 

  • Violation of the Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act
  • Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
  • Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
  • Cconspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
  • Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
  • Filing false documents
  • Two counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
  • Two counts of false statements and writings

Users on X (previously known as Twitter) are sharing their viewpoints on the booking information for the former president. 