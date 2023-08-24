Trump's height, weight listed on Fulton County Jail records has social media buzzing

Former President Donald Trump officially surrendered to authorities in Fulton County after being indicted on charges of interfering in Georgia's 2020 election.

But that's not the only thing that had social media buzzing Thursday night. Fulton County Jail records state that Trump is listed at 6'3" tall and 215 pounds with blonde or strawberry hair.

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S MUGSHOT RELEASED

Trump's charges include:

Violation of the Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

Two counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Two counts of false statements and writings

Users on X (previously known as Twitter) are sharing their viewpoints on the booking information for the former president.