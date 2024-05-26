Trump booed during Libertarian convention speech

Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention Saturday night, and when Trump called President Joe Biden a "tyrant" and the "worst president in the history of the United States," some in the audience screamed back: "That’s you."

It was a rare moment for Trump, whose campaign is accustomed to staging rallies in front of adoring crowds. But Libertarians, who have been skeptical of Trump, weren’t as friendly to the former president. They went after him for his COVID-19 policies, for increasing the federal deficit, and for lying about his political record.

Trump eventually hit back, telling the crows that "you don't want to win" and suggesting that some Libertarians want to "keep getting your 3% every four years."

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian Party National Convention at the Washington Hilton on May 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. Trump addressed the convention one day after Robert F. Kennedy Jr Expand

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson won about 3% of the national vote in 2016, but nominee Jo Jorgensen got only a bit more than 1% during 2020’s close contest.

RELATED: Biden, Trump to debate June 27, again in September

Biden didn’t make an appearance at the convention, but third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave his own speech there Friday. Trump, who used to praise Kennedy, has begun attacking Kennedy, posting on social media that a vote for Kennedy would be a "wasted protest vote" and that he would "even take Biden over Junior."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.