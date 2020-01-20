Truck overturns, spills hundreds of gallons of lawn chemical onto roadway

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office shut down Gulledge Road at Westin Way due to a chemical spill in the roadway.

About 500 gallons of lawn chemical blocked traffic around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Authorities say a truck carrying a pre-emergent rolled over and spilled its contents onto the road.

Chemical spill in Paulding County. (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office).

The driver was taken to Cartersville Medical Center with minor injuries. Deputies told FOX 5 that he walked himself to the back of the ambulance.

Chemical spill in Paulding County. (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office).

Along with the liquid pre-emergent, authorities said the truck spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel on the road. Hazmat crews were called in to help.

Chemical spill in Paulding County. (Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office).

Gulledge Road was shut down until late Monday night. It has since reopened.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that they heard the crash and many went out to see what had happened.

Deputies said the company who owns the truck is checking to see if any chemicals leaked into the drainage systems or waterways near the wreck.