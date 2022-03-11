Truck causes an estimate $1.5 million in damage to Atlanta parking deck

article

A section of a parking deck at a shopping center northwest Atlanta had it structural integrity compromised on Friday by a box truck.

It happened a little after 4 p.m. at the Walmart located along Howell Mill Road near Interstate 75. Officials with the Atlanta Fire Rescue said the truck damaged three concrete pillars inside the store’s multi-level parking deck.

Crews were able to remove all the other vehicles in the section, but were forced to leave the truck as it was helping to hold up the structure.

Firefighters were able to help shore up the parking deck with braces.

A crew will be brought in on Monday to remove the truck and replace the beams.

Engineers estimate the repairs could cost as much as $1.5 million.

The incident remains under investigation.

