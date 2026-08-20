Troup deputies investigate overnight car break-ins on Sivell Road

The Brief Troup County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into entering auto crimes along Sivell Road. Deputies believe the break-ins happened between midnight and 5 a.m. along the residential street. Officials are urging residents to check security cameras and remove all valuables from parked cars.



Investigators are searching for clues after multiple vehicles were broken into overnight along Sivell Road in Troup County.

What we know:

Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division are working multiple entering auto cases in the Sivell Road area, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they believe the break-ins occurred overnight between midnight and 5 a.m.

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not released descriptions of any suspects or vehicle details connected to the break-ins. It remains unknown how many total vehicles were entered during the overnight hours.

What you can do:

Sheriff's officials ask anyone living in the Sivell Road area to check their vehicles and review exterior security camera footage for suspicious activity. Residents who spot anything unusual should call 911 immediately.

Investigators stressed that drivers must lock their vehicles in driveways and remove all valuable items to prevent theft.