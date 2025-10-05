Tropical depression in Atlantic could become next named storm

The Brief The system is expected to move through an area of concern in the Atlantic before turning north, away from the islands. If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will take the next name on the 2025 Atlantic hurricane list: Jerry, followed by Karen.



The FOX 5 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic that has a high chance of developing into the next named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.

What they're saying:

"We still technically have this disturbance out in the Gulf, but there’s no chance of development there over the next seven days," said FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "What we’re really watching is this system out in the Atlantic, which now has a 70% chance of becoming our next named storm."

Area of concern for the tropical depression.

The system is expected to move through an area of concern in the Atlantic before turning north, away from the islands.

"That’s the thinking as of right now — something we’ll watch closely, but not something I’m overly concerned about at this point," Forbes said.

What's next:

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will take the next name on the 2025 Atlantic hurricane list: Jerry, followed by Karen.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor tropical developments and provide updates as new advisories are issued.