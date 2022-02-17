Train derails at Bartow County railroad crossing

article

Officials in a Bartow County city are dealing with a train derailment at a railroad crossing Thursday morning.

The City of Kingston, Georgia says a train detailed near the crossing at Johnson Street and Church Street Thursday.

In the photos shared on the city's Facebook page, multiple train cars carrying cargo were overturned and laying on the ground near the railroad tracks.

The affected crossroad has been completely blocked due to the derailment.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured or announced a time frame for the train's cleanup.

