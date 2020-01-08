Tracy McMillan from "Family or Fiance" on Good Day Atlanta: Finding your forever love can be a dream come true. But if the family dosn't approve, it could turn out to be a nightmare.

"Family or Fiance is a social experiment that plays out on OWN TV. With the engaged couples and their disapproving families living under one roof for three days, before the couples decide to tie the knot.

Tracy McMillan stops by with more on the show and real life advice for all couples. The season premier of "Family or Fiance" airs Saturday on OWN.

