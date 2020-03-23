Tornado Watch, Flash Flood Watch issued for northwest Georgia

Tonight is a good night to stay home. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move through late tonight and last through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

App users: Click here to join the conversation

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Union, Towns, White, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Gordon, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield counties.

All of north Georgia will see a shower or thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, but the intensity might vary. Right now, the biggest threat is to northwest Georgia extending to around the Dahlonega area to the east.

Advertisement

This line of storms will be scattered as it moves across the state, but some will be capable of damaging winds, a brief spin-up tornado, and heavy rainfall.

Some rain totals, mixed with the earlier showers and thunderstorms, could reach about 2 or more inches in some spots.

Be weather aware throughout the night and depend on the FOX 5 Storm Team and the FOX 5 Storm Team app.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.