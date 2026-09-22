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The Brief Spelman College ranked No. 1 among historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S. News & World Report rankings. Howard University, Tuskegee University, Morehouse College and North Carolina A&T rounded out the top five. The rankings consider academic excellence, graduation rates, student outcomes and post-graduate success.



U.S. News & World Report has released its rankings of the top historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) for 2027.

In its ranking of historically Black colleges and universities, Spelman College in Georgia placed No. 1.

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Howard University in Washington, D.C., ranked No. 2, followed by Tuskegee University in Alabama at No. 3. Morehouse College in Georgia ranked No. 4, while North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University placed No. 5.

Methodology:

U.S. News said outcome measures, including graduation rates and post-graduate success, account for more than half of its ranking methodology.

The organization also publishes rankings focused on factors such as value, public institutions, veterans, regional colleges, post-graduate salaries and student demographics.

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Dig deeper:

Here is the ranking:

Big picture view:

Last year, the Trump administration redirected nearly $500 million in federal funding toward historically Black colleges and tribal colleges.

Trump has long called himself a champion of HBCUs. During his first term, Congress added $250 million a year for HBCUs. Last year, Trump signed an executive action that pledges an annual White House summit, an advisory board and other support for HBCUs.