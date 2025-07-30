Tom Cousins, architect of Atlanta’s skyline and spirit, dies at 93

article

The Brief Tom Cousins, the influential Atlanta real estate developer and philanthropist, died Tuesday at age 93 while hospitalized in Florida. Cousins shaped Atlanta’s skyline, developed the iconic Bank of America Plaza, helped bring pro sports to the city, and revitalized the East Lake community. He was a major donor to universities, cultural institutions, and civil rights preservation efforts, including securing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s papers for Atlanta.



Thomas "Tom" Cousins, a transformative figure in Atlanta's real estate landscape and civic life, has passed away at the age of 93, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cousins played a leading role in shaping the city’s skyline, spearheading the development of several landmark buildings and projects across metro Atlanta. He was also a generous philanthropist and a former owner of the Atlanta Hawks.

How it began

Beginning his career in the late 1950s selling modest $11,000 homes alongside his father, Cousins rose to become one of the most influential business leaders in the Southeast. He helped bring professional basketball and hockey teams to Atlanta, donated the land that became the Georgia World Congress Center, and oversaw a real estate portfolio that by 2025 spanned more than 21 million square feet from Atlanta to Phoenix.

Among his most notable achievements was the development of Bank of America Plaza on Peachtree Street. The red granite skyscraper, standing 1,123 feet tall, was once the tallest building in the U.S. outside of New York and Chicago.

East Lake development

Cousins was also deeply committed to community redevelopment. In the early 1990s, he became involved with East Lake Meadows, a troubled public housing complex nicknamed "Little Vietnam" due to its high rates of violent crime. His interest began when he learned the historic East Lake Golf Club, where Bobby Jones once played, was up for auction. Cousins helped transform the surrounding neighborhood into a national model for mixed-income housing and community revitalization.

Politics

In politics, Cousins was a behind-the-scenes force, offering both financial backing and strategic advice to leaders at the local and state levels. He was a key supporter of former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, co-chairing her first campaign in 2001.

Philanthropy

Through his foundation, Cousins donated millions to institutions such as the University of Georgia, Auburn, Emory, and Georgia State universities, as well as to arts and cultural organizations including the High Museum of Art and Oakland Cemetery. He also contributed to the preservation of civil rights history, joining other prominent donors to raise $32 million to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s personal papers in Atlanta.

Cousins is survived by his wife, Ann; two of their children, Grady Cousins and Lillian Giornelli — who serves on the board of Cousins Properties — and several grandchildren. A third child, Caroline, passed away in 1999.

A family source confirmed that Cousins died Tuesday while hospitalized in Florida.

Statements

What they're saying:

Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement on the passing of developer and philanthropist Tom Cousins.

"My prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Cousins, whose vision helped shape our skyline, his generosity helped rebuild communities, and values helped define modern Atlanta. A man of deep faith who loved his family, his legacy will live on as a guidepost for what leadership can and should be in Atlanta."

The East Lake Foundation posted a statement on Facebook: