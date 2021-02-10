Toddler, paralyzed from neurological disorder, given celebratory sendoff as he walks out of hospital

Two-year-old Alaric Bridgeman suffered from transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder causing him to be paralyzed.

Bridgeman arrived at Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio late last year, unable to walk.

"On December 20, he finally displayed some intentional movement, and the hard work started there," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Bridgeman met with physical therapists twice a day, and took walks around the hospital with his father, Dustin, "making friends with everyone they passed," the hospital wrote.

Finally, after months of hard work, Bridgeman’s family, friends, and hospital staff gathered to watch and cheer the young boy as he walked out of the hospital.

"It was a very exciting day to send Alaric home and see all the incredible progress he has made!" the hospital wrote.

Footage shows the "small but mighty" boy, as the hospital called him, showing off his progress to the applause of staff, family, and friends – Alaric’s Army, the hospital wrote – as he headed home on January 29.

Storyful contributed to this story.