Toccoa man arrested for killing ex-partner, GBI announces

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested Corey Bryant, 36, of Toccoa, and charged him with malice murder in connection to the death of Angela Baker, 42, also of Toccoa.

Baker was found dead in her East Franklin Street home by family members on Nov. 22. The Toccoa Police Department requested GBI assistance in the investigation later that day.

Bryant, who was previously in a relationship with Baker, was located and arrested shortly after Baker's body was discovered. At the time, he was taken into custody on charges related to a separate fight that occurred earlier on Nov. 22. During their investigation, GBI agents uncovered evidence linking Bryant to Baker's death, leading to the murder charge.

The case remains active, and the GBI encourages anyone with information to contact their Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 or the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at gbi.georgia.gov or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.