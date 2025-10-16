Thursday Atlanta weather: Sunny and dry today, change by weekend

The Brief Warm, sunny weather continues through Saturday across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Rain moves in Sunday with light totals under half an inch expected. Cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.



Metro Atlanta and much of North Georgia are enjoying another stretch of dry, sunny weather — but a change is coming by the end of the weekend.

Thursday morning started off comfortably cool, with most areas in the 50s and low 60s. Atlanta recorded a mild 66 degrees at sunrise, while mountain areas dipped into the 40s. Despite the crisp start, forecasters say temperatures will climb well above average again this afternoon, with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

🌤 Forecast Breakdown

Thursday: Sunny and warm, high near 83°F 🌞

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 82°F ☀️

Saturday: Increasing clouds, still warm, high 81°F 🌤

Sunday: Showers likely, up to 0.5" of rain expected 🌧

Monday: Cooler and breezy, high 72°F / low 48°F 🍂

Tuesday: Chilly morning, sunny afternoon 🌞

The next two days — Friday and Saturday — will stay warm and mostly clear, making for great outdoor conditions. Clouds will increase late Saturday night ahead of an approaching front that could finally bring rain to North Georgia.

Rain chances arrive early Sunday morning and continue through the day, tapering off by late afternoon. Totals are expected to stay light — less than half an inch for most areas — but the system will bring a noticeable cool down to start next week. Highs will fall into the 70s, and morning lows could dip into the 40s by Monday and Tuesday, marking the coolest mornings so far this fall.