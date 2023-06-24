Thousands participate in run at Piedmont Park to raise money for HBCU students

Thousands of runners hit the streets on Saturday morning to help send students to historically Black colleges and universities.

The 16th Annual Atlanta HBCU Alliance 5K Run/Walk kicked off at 8 a.m. at Piedmont Park.

The annual fundraising event started in 2008 with around 250 participants. Now, thousands of people participate each year.

The goal this year is to raise $100,000. It's the largest annual fundraiser for the organization. The event helps make scholarships possible for local students who plan to attend a HBCU.

There was also a virtual race option for supporters who were unable to attend in person.

Organizers say they teamed up with CareSource this year to give up to $5,000 worth of book grants to 10 metro Atlanta students, who will be randomly selected from applicants who attended today's walk.

So far, the event has raised more than $88,000.