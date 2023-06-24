Thousands participate in run at Piedmont Park to raise money for HBCU students
ATLANTA - Thousands of runners hit the streets on Saturday morning to help send students to historically Black colleges and universities.
The 16th Annual Atlanta HBCU Alliance 5K Run/Walk kicked off at 8 a.m. at Piedmont Park.
The annual fundraising event started in 2008 with around 250 participants. Now, thousands of people participate each year.
The goal this year is to raise $100,000. It's the largest annual fundraiser for the organization. The event helps make scholarships possible for local students who plan to attend a HBCU.
There was also a virtual race option for supporters who were unable to attend in person.
Organizers say they teamed up with CareSource this year to give up to $5,000 worth of book grants to 10 metro Atlanta students, who will be randomly selected from applicants who attended today's walk.
So far, the event has raised more than $88,000.