This Disney restaurant just received the company's first MICHELIN Star award
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Congratulations are in order for one local Disney restaurant!
On Thursday, Walt Disney World Resort announced that its Victoria & Albert's restaurant was awarded a MICHELIN Star for outstanding cooking.
It is the first Disney eatery to receive such a high honor. The fine-dining restaurant, which is located at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, is led by stellar Chef Matthew Sowers.
He received mentorship by James Beard "Best Chef in the South" nominee Chef Scott Hunne who recruited him for the team at Victoria & Albert’s.
Maître d’Hôtel Israel Pérez also received praise for winning the 2024 Florida Service Award.
In February, the MICHELIN Guide added 19 Florida restaurants to its list, including five located in the Orlando area. Anonymous inspectors – who are former restaurant and hospitality professionals – rate them on five criteria: quality of products, the mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef represented in the dining experience, the harmony of flavours and the consistency between visits.