Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 29-31, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do around metro Atlanta this week? From festivals and concerts to family-friendly events and foodie favorites, here’s a look at what’s happening across north Georgia.
🎡 Festivals & Food Events
Cocktails in the Garden
Thursdays through Sept. 24
Atlanta Botanical Garden
Celebrate the Garden’s 50th anniversary during Cocktails in the Garden, featuring "Cultures of the World" themes, live music, food, lawn games, cocktails and the "Niki in the Garden" sculpture exhibition by Niki de Saint Phalle.
Mableton Day Festival
May 30
Mableton Town Square
A community festival with live entertainment, food vendors, a kid zone, and activities including a fun run.
🎸 Music & Comedy
Doughboys Live
May 29
City Winery Atlanta
The hit "Doughboys" podcast brings its live comedy show to City Winery Atlanta for a late-night performance featuring hosts Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger. Expect fast-food debates, comedy, wine and dining during the 10 p.m. show.
Insane Clown Posse
May 29
The Eastern
Insane Clown Posse brings its latest tour to Atlanta as the longtime rap duo celebrates more than 30 years of performances and music.
Twilight of the Gods | The Atlanta Opera
May 30
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
The Atlanta Opera presents Wagner’s Götterdämmerung, the final chapter of the Ring cycle, featuring large-scale orchestration and dramatic staging.
Silent Disco
May 30
Punch Bowl Social at The Battery Atlanta, Cobb County
Dance the night away with wireless headphones, music, games and cocktails during a late-night silent disco at Punch Bowl Social. The event runs from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Susto Stringband
May 31
Eddie's Attic, Decatur
The bluegrass-inspired project led by SUSTO frontman Justin Osborne will perform two shows in support of the new album "Susto Stringband (Volume 2)," featuring reimagined SUSTO songs and Americana string-band music.
Cruz The Dame
May 31
The Velvet Note, Alpharetta
Cruz The Dame brings her genre-blending mix of jazz, soul, blues and rock to The Velvet Note for two performances at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The singer is known for her bold style and powerful stage presence.
Weird Al Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour
May 31
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Weird Al Yankovic brings his latest tour to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre with an evening of comedy music favorites and parody hits. Tickets start at $35.
🎭 Theater & Arts
Beauty and the Beast
Through Sunday
Fox Theatre
Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" returns to the Fox Theatre with updated sets and costumes alongside the beloved Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score. The production features classic songs including "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast."
HOT JAMBALAYA
Through June 21
Horizon Theatre, Atlanta
An encore production of Dad’s Garage Theatre Company’s Suzi-nominated musical comedy whodunit featuring murder, mystery, New Orleans-inspired music and screwball comedy aboard a steamboat in the bayou.
Reflections: "Women’s Voices in Art"
Through June 12
Chastain Art Center & Gallery
This juried exhibition showcases artwork from women artists across Georgia in mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry and digital art.
Beetlejuice
May 26–27
The Classic Center Theatre
A live stage adaptation of the film featuring its dark humor, music, and theatrical effects.
Atlanta Fringe Festival
Through June 7
Atlanta (multiple venues)
A two-week, citywide arts festival featuring more than 245 live performances across seven venues, with a mix of local, national, and international artists. The lineup spans improv, comedy, burlesque, spoken word, puppetry, and more.
Atlanta Street Fringe
Fridays-Sundays
Little 5 Points
Atlanta Street Fringe brings free live performances to Little 5 Points with buskers, circus artists, comedians, puppeteers, dancers and immersive theater performers appearing throughout the neighborhood. Shows take place Fridays and Saturdays from 4-10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 2-8:30 p.m., with donations to artists encouraged.
🏠Community & Family-friendly
Glow Nights
May 29-Aug. 9
Georgia Aquarium
Glow Nights returns to Georgia Aquarium with immersive glowing displays, cirque-style performers, puppetry, interactive experiences and temporary glowing tattoos. The event runs daily from 4 p.m. until close and is included with General Admission, Aqua Pass or membership.
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure!
Through Sept. 13
Children's Museum of Atlanta
This interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series invites families to explore ocean habitats, animal powers and STEM-focused challenges inspired by the Wild Kratts universe. Designed for children ages 3 to 9, the experience includes hands-on missions, immersive environments and a special tot spot for younger guests.
Bossa Nova Baby: The Lungs of the Earth
Open now through August 2027
Alliance Theatre
This immersive sensory experience invites newborns to 5-year-olds and their caregivers into a rainforest-inspired world filled with light, sound and interactive discovery. Created by the Alliance Theatre and Dash Studio, the exhibit is free with reservation and open Tuesday through Sunday.
Duluth Lantern Parade
May 29
Downtown Duluth, Duluth
Families can bring handcrafted lanterns and join a community parade through downtown Duluth as the sun sets. The free event includes festivities and lantern displays from 5-9:30 p.m.
Chalk the Block
May 30
Southwest Arts Center, South Fulton
This free family-friendly event will feature sidewalk art, food trucks, live music, bounce houses, face painting and a live art battle. Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to compete for prizes and showcase their creativity.
Hurricane Harbor
Now Open
Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell
Hurricane Harbor Atlanta opens for the season May 22 with high-speed water slides, twisting flumes and splash-filled attractions for all ages. Guests can kick off summer with a full day of water rides and family fun.
Splash Bash at City Park
May 30
Lilburn City Park
Kick off the summer season at Lilburn’s family-friendly celebration. Guests can cool off at the splash pad, dance to summer hits spun by DJ Matt, and enjoy food vendors. The event also features a Children’s Entrepreneur Market with kid-led business booths. Visitors are encouraged to explore nearby Old Town Lilburn's shops and dining after the fun.
🚗Car & Jeep stuff
After Burn Auto Show
May 30
Southside Baptist Church, Warner Robins
The After Burn Auto Show will feature classic trucks, custom builds, muscle cars, Jeeps, JDM and Euro vehicles, motorcycles, food trucks, and more. The event is hosted by the Warner Robins Fire Department.
Wheels & Rails Invitational Car Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30
3595 Buford Hwy., Duluth
Great cars, train rides, museum exhibits, antique buses, food, music and more.
APEX Offroad Club JeepDaze
Last Saturday of every month
El Robles Mexican Restaurant, Jasper
Eat, meet and Jeep. Free t-shirts (limited quantity) and door prizes. All 4x4s welcome. Family-friendly.
🏀Sports
Run the Block 5K
May 30
5829 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta
This community race begins at 8 a.m. and promotes health and connection, with proceeds supporting local fitness programs and initiatives led by the South Fulton Run Club.
CAPCON: Community Skate Showdown
May 30
Tom E. Morris Sports Complex & Skate Park, Hapeville
Skaters from across metro Atlanta will gather for a day of competitions, trick showcases, live DJ sets, food vendors, games and more. The event is open to all ages and skill levels, with an after party starting at 8 p.m.
📅Coming Up
"The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" Screening
June 2
Landmark Midtown Art Cinema, Atlanta
Out On Film will host a special screening of the iconic Australian comedy featuring a post-show talkback, costume contest and after party as the LGBTQ+ film festival celebrates its annual Filmmaker Fund recipients ahead of this year’s festival.
Apple II Day
June 5
Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, Roswell
Celebrate the legacy of the Apple II with interactive games, vintage computers and more than 2,000 Apple artifacts featured in the museum’s "iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple" exhibit.
The Gospel of Jazz
June 7
The Velvet Note, Alpharetta
This Sunday afternoon dinner show blends gospel favorites with jazz instrumentation in a soulful live performance featuring improvisation, heartfelt harmonies and the spirit of a Sunday morning service.
Megan Moroney | Cloud 9 Tour
June 8-9
State Farm Arena
Country star Megan Moroney brings her Cloud 9 Tour to State Farm Arena for two nights with special guests JP Saxe and Solon Holt. Shows begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Patrick Wolf "Tour Of The Beast" Concert
June 11
Smith’s Olde Bar, Atlanta
Acclaimed UK singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Wolf brings his "Tour Of The Beast" to Atlanta featuring new music, live electronics, folk instrumentation and an intimate performance celebrating his return to the United States.
96-Hour Opera Project
June 13
Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College, Atlanta
The Atlanta Opera’s annual 96-Hour Opera Project returns as part of the inaugural NOW Festival, featuring world premiere 10-minute operas created by composers and librettists from underrepresented communities competing for a $10,000 grand prize and future commission.
If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email with details in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.