Thieves steal Clayton County woman's purse, show up at home to steal car

A Clayton County woman was robbed twice. First, her purse was stolen, and the second time, crooks showed up at her home and took her Mercedes.

She says the thieves had everything they needed when they swiped her purse from the Shell gas station on West Fayetville in Clayton County Friday around 9 a.m.

The victim says she finished pumping gas into her 2015 white Mercedes SUV, but when she unlocked the door to head to work, she says a man opened the door.

“I didn’t even get a chance to hit my lock,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified for her safety. “I saw the door opening and I automatically knew what was happening, so I grabbed my bag.”

She admits to putting up a fight for the purse, which had her credit cards, driver’s license, a black Taurus handgun, and self-starting car keys.

“I shouldn’t have even done that. I should’ve just let him grab the bag because I have seen it get violent,” she said.

Advertisement

She says the thieves stopped at the Chevron on Old National Highway and made a purchase with one of her cards.

It didn’t take long for thieves to show up at the address listed on her license.

They banged up her garage as they stole the luxury car from her home house later, around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

“It wasn’t enough for them to take the bag,” she said. “They got my gun as well. The fact that they had to come back to my home. That’s very violating.”

This woman says her 30th birthday is Sunday.

Now instead of brunch with friends, she’ll spend it working to repair the damage to her garage, searching for her car, and replacing personal information.

“It’s very nerve-wracking,” she said.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call police.