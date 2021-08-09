Thief targets law enforcement's personal vehicles in break-in caught on camera

Atlanta police report another law enforcement weapon was taken during a car break-in.

Authorities say two incidents that do not seem to be connected happened within 48 hours.

The latest occurred at a residential complex in Buckhead.

Surveillance video captured the theft. It shows a man bypass other cars and goes directly to the DeKalb County officer's vehicle.

The entire crime took less than 45 seconds. In the video, the thief was able to remove an entire passenger side window.

After sitting it on the ground, the man squirms into the opening, his long legs hanging out.

He reaches under a seat, snatches the weapon, and away. He got a handgun.

An APD commander told council members during a public safety briefing Monday, there is no evidence thieves are targeting the cars owned by law enforcement.

However, in these two recent cases, no other cars in the two different lots were touched.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.