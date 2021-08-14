'There's blood everywhere': 911 calls released after woman is killed by toddler on Zoom call

Police have released audio from the 911 calls made Wednesday when a 21-year-old mother was shot by her toddler in the head. Her horrified colleagues saw it all happen on a Zoom call.

Lynn died after Altamonte Springs police say her toddler was handling a loaded gun and shot her.

"She just fell back and her nose was bleeding. Her baby - I don't know if something hit, she hit the desk, I don't know. All I heard - we heard a loud kaboom, and she then leaned back and we just saw blood from her face," said one colleague on the Zoom call.

She and others tried desperately from across the internet to ask if Lynn was alright.

"The baby's back there crying, she's not answering or anything. We're calling her name, she's not talking or responding," the woman told dispatchers.

Lynn's distraught boyfriend also called 911 when he came home and found her.

"I literally just got home. And I come in the room and my girlfriend, she was working on the computer, she's just laid back. There's blood everywhere!" he said.

The call-taker walked him through performing CPR until he heard paramedics arrived.

"Come on, come on, come on! Come on now, hurry, please hurry! Please! I don't know what happened, I just went in the house, I just came through the door!" he told them.

Altamonte Springs police say many things could have prevented this tragedy - including a gun lock, that they can give you for free.

"It goes through either the barrel or the upper-slot of your handgun, and it makes it impossible to actually load a round into the chamber," said MPO Roberto Ruiz, Jr., with Altamonte Springs Police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working closely with the State Attorney’s office on any possible charges.

