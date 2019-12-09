The Center for Puppetry Arts honors late Sesame Street puppeteer

The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta is honor Sesame Street puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who passed away this weekend. Spinney was the man behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch for nearly 50 years.

He died from dystonia, which causes involuntary muscle contractions.

The Center for Puppetry Arts houses hundreds of former Muppets in its Jim Henson Wing including a Big Bird and Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.

In a Facebook post, they wrote:

“We welcome anyone who would like to leave flowers to honor the life & memory of Caroll Spinney to do so under the Center's marquee.

“We also encourage donations to the Yellow Feather Fund www.sesameworkshop.org/donate & the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation www.dystonia-foundation.org”

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Caroll Spinney, the Sesame Street puppeteer behind Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, dies at age 85