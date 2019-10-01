‘The BIG Lebowski’: 30-pound cat named after ‘The Dude’ abides at shelter as he awaits forever home

A 30-pound chonk of a cat at DuPage County Animal Services in Wheaton, Illinois, has been bestowed with a legendary title — “Lebowski—the BIG Lebowski.”

“Also answers to, the Dude, His dudeness, duder, or el dudorino,” a post on the DuPage County Animal Services Facebook page says.

“Oh lawd he comin’ up for adoption,” said DCAS. “Who likes thicc boys??”

The 3-year-old orange-and-white tabby ended up at animal services looking for a new home after his previous owners moved and left him behind.

According to the Facebook post, Lebowski takes after his namesake in temperament as well, being described as, “Large, laid back, and not one to make a fuss about, well anything.”

As if that weren’t enough to make this absolute unit completely irresistible, the team at DCAS has also assured potential cat parents that Lewboski can tie any room together (and probably better than any rug ever could).

“He's waiting for you to adopt him. Until then, The Dude abides.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.