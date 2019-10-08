The BET Hip-Hop Awards will air this week after taping is brought back to Atlanta

article

Atlanta was filled with Star Power over the weekend.

Not only did Tyler Perry host his red carpet event for the newest addition his studio, but the BET Hip-Hop Awards returned to Atlanta.

There were a lot of new faces, and some veterans artists showed up as well. Last year, the awards took place in Miami, but BET Execs decided to bring the show back to where it started.

This year's host is comedian Lil Duval. Last year he was a performer at the show.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards are sure to bring on some excitement this year, and a few first.

There will be a live rap battle on stage, and a comedy cipher.

Lil Kim will also be receiving the "I Am Hip-Hop" Award, an achievement which some believe is well overdue.

Advertisement

You can catch the show on BET tonight at 8 P.M. For more information click here.