Texas man, 19, allegedly carved his name into girlfriend's forehead, report says

A Texas man who police said had a history of violence was arrested on Friday night for allegedly punching his girlfriend multiple times and carving his name into her forehead during a fight.

Jackub Jackson Hildreth, 19, of San Antonio, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after an argument over his relationship with Catalina Mireles, 22, turned physical, according to the arrest affidavit.

“He was going to put [me] in the closet until he figured out what he was going to do with my body,” she told KSAT.

Mireles told police that on the afternoon of Dec. 5, Hildreth grabbed her by the neck and punched her in the face about 10 times.

He then grabbed a knife and carved his name into her forehead -- leaving the apartment before police arrived, according to the outlet.

An investigation into Hildreth revealed a history of violence, including two outstanding warrants for burglary assault and family violence-strangulation, police told the Houston Chronicle.

