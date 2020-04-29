Terminal Island has nation’s worst prison COVID-19 outbreak

When Jackie Vasquez reached out to FOX 11, describing the difficult conditions for inmates and staff at the Terminal Island Federal Corrections Facility, we had yet to find out that it has the highest number of COVID-19 infections among prisons in the country.

At least 10 staff members and 443 prisoners -- almost half the population of people incarcerated there, are infected with the virus.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

Tents have been set up for those who are sick, and the rest moved to large warehouse units.

Jennifer Van Atta’s husband describes the warehouses as rodent-infested, leaky spaces with three toilets and three sinks for 60 people.

RELATED: Learn how you can take action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Federal officials say the numbers have increased because they are now doing more testing, adding that they are doing the best they can.