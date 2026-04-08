Television's 'Long Island Medium' bringing live show to Atlanta

The Brief Television's famed "Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo is bringing her live show to Atlanta later this month. Tickets are on sale now for "Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience," happening Tuesday, April 21, at Atlanta's Tabernacle. "It will be an evening filled with faith, hope, and peace," says Caputo about the show.



It's been 15 years since Theresa Caputo took over television screens in the hit TLC show "Long Island Medium," and now the best-selling author and podcaster is bringing her live show to Atlanta.

Tickets are on sale now for "Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience," happening Tuesday, April 21, at Atlanta's Tabernacle (152 Luckie Street Northwest).

"It will be an evening filled with faith, hope, and peace," says Caputo about the show. "I say to people all the time, I'm like, ‘Look, I get it. Crazy, having someone communicate with someone who has died!' I get the whole thing. But this is so much more than just communicating with people that have died. The souls of the departed give us that permission to live life, to let go of the burdens and guilt – the things that don't serve us a purpose – and to be able to release those so we can start to heal."

Caputo says she welcomes both fans and skeptics at her live shows.

"I don't care if they don't believe in mediums. I don't care if they believe in me. I want them to believe in themselves," she says. "I want them to know that a soul bond can never and will never be broken."

For more information on Theresa Caputo and her various projects, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more of our conversation with the "Long Island Medium."