Teenager saves family, neighbors from Cherokee County fire

Officials are crediting a Cherokee County teenager with saving his family and neighbors from a fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews sped to the Hidden Creek Subdivision in Holly Springs around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call about multiple homes being on fire.

According to investigators, a 15-year-old boy who was staying in one of the homes' guest bedrooms woke up to the sound of popping and crackling. When he saw the fire, the teen ran to tell his family and then ran outside to alert the neighbors.

Fire crews from five different stations responded to the call and dozens of firefighters worked at the scene to tackle the multiple burning homes. After the flames were extinguished, officials say three homes were totally destroyed and three others were moderately or minorly damaged. Multiple cars in the area were also damaged by the blaze.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is working to assist the displaced families.

