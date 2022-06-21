Teen killed, 2 adults injured in fight at Bibb County vacant lot

article

A 16-year-old boy is dead and two adults are in the hospital with injuries from a shooting at a gathering in Bibb County

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the 2300 block of Mason Street.

According to investigators, a fight broke out between a group of people who had gathered at a vacant lot for undetermined reasons.

At the scene, deputies found the 16-year-old victim shot to death. Medics took two other victims, a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Deputies have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of his next of kin.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help with the investigation, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.