Teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champion raises over $200,000 for cancer research in Alex Trebek’s name

“Jeopardy!” teen champion Avi Gupta has raised over $200,000 for cancer research in honor of show host Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year.

In November, Gupta donated $10,000 of his “Jeopardy!” winnings to the Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute. On Thursday, the 18-year-old Columbia University student announced that a social media campaign he started had raised even more money for the institute.



"Thank you to everyone who joined us in supporting pancreatic cancer research through the #InspiredBy campaign!" Gupta tweeted.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and the show’s most recent teen champion, Avi Gupta, are pictured in a provided image. (Photo credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

"We raised over $200,000! Wishing the best to Alex and everyone else fighting pancreatic cancer. #Jeopardy #JeopardyGOAT."

OHSU Knight Cancer Institute thanked Gupta for his efforts and posted a photo of him and its director, Dr. Sadik Esener, on Facebook.

“We are truly inspired by Avi Gupta and his generosity,” OHSU Knight Cancer Institute wrote.

“Thank you, Avi and thank you to Dr. Sadik Esener and your team for your continued work to end cancer as we know it.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.