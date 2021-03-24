Teen girls, 13 and 15, charged in deadly botched carjacking, taser attack near Nats Park

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Teen girls, 13 and 15, charged in deadly botched carjacking, taser attack near Nats Park

By Stephanie Ramirez and FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Two teenagers charged in deadly armed carjacking

Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish – those are the words on a GoFundMe page, describing how a Springfield, Virginia family is feeling, after their loved one was killed in an armed carjacking yesterday afternoon.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Authorities say they have arrested and charged two teen girls in a deadly attempted carjacking and taser attack that happened Tuesday afternoon near Nationals Park in Southeast D.C.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Van Street SE. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators say the suspects assaulted 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar with a taser while attempting to pull off the carjacking that resulted in the crash.

Sources told FOX 5 on Tuesday that Anwar was dragged by the vehicle during the incident.

Officials have identified the suspects only as a 13-year-old girl from Southeast, and a 15-year-old girl from Fort Washington, Maryland.

The teens were arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.

Still0324_00004

Anwar was an UberEats driver and in the process of making a delivery when the incident happened. 

Uber shared the following statement with FOX 5 on Wednesday: 

"We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time. We’re grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation."

Anwar's family also released a statement regarding his death:

Untitled-design-2021-03-24T131409.863.jpg

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.