Teen charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy near 'The Bean'

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a 16-year-old boy to death Saturday near "The Bean" at Millennium Park.

Marion Richardson — accused of shooting Seandell Holliday in the chest around 7:30 p.m. — was arrested as he ran from the scene and dropped a gun from his waistband, a Cook County prosecutor said in court Monday.

Richardson came to the park with a girl and began arguing with someone from another group who recognized him from an "altercation" at a previous mass gathering, prosecutors said.

Richardson quarreled with a girl in the group and, as he was being pulled away, Seandell jumped him from behind and punched him in the head, prosecutors said. Another boy came up and swung at Richardson, who took out a gun and shot Seandell once in his chest.

Video shows him bleeding badly as he lay near "The Bean" sculpture, with other teens screaming and running past him. He was pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital a mile and a half away.

Richardson was arrested in the grass at Millennium Park by officers who were nearby, and allegedly told them, "You guys ain’t going do nothing anyways. A hundred (racial slur) walking towards me. What am I supposed to do? You all just sitting there, bro."

A judge ordered Richardson held on $250,000 cash bail. He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery with a laser-sighted scope on a firearm — all felonies.

Two other people were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Loop Saturday night, just hours after Holliday was killed.

A total of 30 people were arrested during Saturday's disturbance, 24 adults and six juveniles. There were seven guns recovered. Six people were also reprimanded for curfew violations. Two Chicago police officers were injured.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that no one under 18 will be allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. on weekends.

"Effective immediately, from Thursday through Sunday, unaccompanied minors are not allowed in Millennium Park after 6:00 p.m.," Lightfoot said in a press release. "This new policy will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly. All of our residents and visitors under the age of 18 are welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult."

Lightfoot said during a news conference Monday that weekend curfew for minors has been moved from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.