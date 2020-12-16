Technical issues delay Gwinnett County high school student's final exams

article

The Gwinnett County School System has adjusted the final exam schedule for high school students after technical issues.

Wednesday was supposed to be the first day of final exams in Gwinnett County, but officials say the district experienced issues with its remote learning platform.

As a result of the issues, some high school students could not access some of their final exams.

The situation is being worked on, but officials say they are not sure if the system could be back online by the time students are dismissed.

As a result, Gwinnett County high schools continued to do an early dismissal for Wednesday and changed Thursday from an early dismissal to a full day for exams.

"This will allow students to take their finals that were planned for Thursday and complete any finals that were interrupted today," school officials said in a statement.

While the change affects all high school students, it does not affect any elementary or middle school students in the district.

