Tattooed delivery driver sought in Douglasville theft probe

Douglasville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a food delivery driver accused of stealing a package after making a delivery.

The incident happened on July 28 at an apartment complex. Investigators say the driver dropped off food at one unit, then took a package that belonged to someone else.

Surveillance images show the driver with multiple tattoos, including a prominent number "19" on his leg.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Douglasville Police.