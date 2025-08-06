Expand / Collapse search

Tattooed delivery driver sought in Douglasville theft probe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 6, 2025 7:30am EDT
Courtesy of Douglasville Police Department

    • Douglasville Police say a delivery driver stole a package on July 28.
    • The suspect had multiple tattoos, including a "19" on his leg.
    • Authorities are asking anyone with info to contact police.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a food delivery driver accused of stealing a package after making a delivery.

The incident happened on July 28 at an apartment complex. Investigators say the driver dropped off food at one unit, then took a package that belonged to someone else.

Surveillance images show the driver with multiple tattoos, including a prominent number "19" on his leg.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Douglasville Police.

  • Information for above story came from a Facebook post by the police Department (linked above). 

