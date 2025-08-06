Tattooed delivery driver sought in Douglasville theft probe
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a food delivery driver accused of stealing a package after making a delivery.
The incident happened on July 28 at an apartment complex. Investigators say the driver dropped off food at one unit, then took a package that belonged to someone else.
Surveillance images show the driver with multiple tattoos, including a prominent number "19" on his leg.
Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Douglasville Police.