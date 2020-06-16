Tattoo parlor gets hundreds of requests after offering to cover up hate and gang symbols for free

article

One tattoo parlor is using ink to unify its community.

Gallery X Art Collective, located in Murray, Kentucky, is offering free appointments to cover up any hate or gang-related symbols, “no questions asked.”

The shop’s tattoo artists, Ryun King and Jeremiah Swift, recently extended the deal on Facebook as a way to take a stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Let’s get that s--- off your body,” the post stated. “We have plenty of predawn designs and flash books, so if you feel it’s time to change your hate, or have been reformed but been too broke to cover your mistake of a tattoo, come see me you’ll get a class tattoo for free that can start your path to being the person you were meant to be.”King said he believes in equality and he wants his community to be a part of the solution. “I was inspired by everything that’s happening in the nation,” King said.

RELATED: Starbucks updates policy on Black Lives Matter apparel following backlash

King said the response has been immeasurable, overwhelming and positive. Since posting the offer on Facebook, the tattoo parlor has already received hundreds of requests and calls from the community — even from people out of state.

King added, “I’m surprised on how many people are willing to change for the better. It’s very humbling feeling to see that there’s so many people taking that stance to want to better themselves. And not just for them, but for their children, for their family, and just for random onlookers that see that that they might just be embarrassed that they have that on them."

Advertisement

”RELATED: NFL commits to donating $250 million over 10 years to support programs that combat systemic racism

The tattoo artists at Gallery X Art Collective are currently scheduling appointments. They will cover up anyone’s tattoos, and there are a selection of designs to choose from.