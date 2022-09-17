Driver shoots, kills University of Tampa student trying to get into wrong car, police say

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.

Police say after the student got out of his Uber, he tried to get into another car that was parked nearby with a man in the driver’s seat.

The driver, who police say feared for his life and did not know the student or why he was trying to force his way into the car, shot him in the upper body.

The student died at the scene.

According to TPD, the shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Any potential charges would be decided by the State Attorney’s Office.

The University of Tampa released this statement on Saturday afternoon:

"The UT administration is deeply saddened to report that a UT student was killed early this morning near the intersection of W. Arch and N. Munro streets. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as all who were affected by this incident. The University values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss."

"It's a small enough campus where people know each other, and you don't think stuff like that can happen around here, but it can," said freshman Gino Secchiano. "It's a tragedy and I'm very sorry for his family and everyone. My heart is with them."

The university says it is cooperating with investigators.

The student's name has not been released.