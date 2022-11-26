Sword-wielding man shot by officer after allegedly threatening mother, GBI says

A Forest Park Police Department officer wounded a man during a shooting on Nov. 22, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officer wasn't injured, but the GBI said 41-year-old Steven Bagwell was treated for injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The GBI said the situation began as a call about a domestic incident on Warren Drive in Forest Park. Officers found Bagwell inside the home allegedly threatening his mother. Police said Bagwell refused to listen to officers.

Bagwell allegedly wielded a sword and moved toward an officer, who tried to stun him. The officer left the home and Bagwell barricaded himself inside and claimed he had a rifle, the GBI said.

An officer shot and hit Bagwell after he came to the door with a sword and rifle and ignored officers' commands, according to the GBI.

The GBI is investigating the shooting independently and will provide findings to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office.