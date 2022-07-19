Sweet Loren’s Inc. recalls gluten-free cookie dough over gluten

article

Sweet Loren’s is voluntarily recalling its gluten-free cookie dough because it may contain traces of gluten, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz with a best-by date of December 1, 2022.

The company wants people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten may develop an allergic reaction to the product.

The FDA said the substance was identified through in-house testing of the product. The agency said the oat flour used in the dough had traces of gluten despite being declared gluten-free.

The FDA no illnesses have been reported so far.

The product is sold in grocery stores across dozens of states.

Consumers are encouraged to return the impacted product for a full refund.

Gluten is a mixture of two proteins that are found in wheat, rye and barley and in products that are derived from these grains. It causes digestive issues in people with gluten intolerance due to its unique amino acid structure that affects the digestive enzymes in the gut.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.





