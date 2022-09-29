Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

SWAT responds to apartment where officers are serving search warrant, police say

Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A SWAT team responded to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex where a wanted person is inside, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department said its Fugitive Unit was serving an arrest warrant at the Park Commons complex on Peyton Place. 

Police did not explain why the person was wanted.

FOX 5 Atlanta is en route to the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.