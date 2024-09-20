Suspected thief in Atlanta spotted wearing distinctive t-shirt on surveillance footage

article

Atlanta police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred early in the morning on Sept. 13 at 1675 Avon Avenue SW, according to a press release. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:46 a.m. after receiving a report of a break-in.

According to the reporting party, an unidentified male suspect entered the home while it was unoccupied and stole several items, including construction tools and photographic equipment. The accused thief was captured on video surveillance, and officers were provided with the footage. The man was seen wearing a distinctive t-shirt with the phrase "If my mouth doesn't say it, my face definitely will."

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and do not need to provide any personal information.