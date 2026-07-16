Suspect wanted after man found dead in Hampton wooded area

article

The Brief On June 6, 2026, police discovered 37-year-old Charvis Buckholts dead from fatal gunshot wounds in Hampton. Following an extensive investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Darius Reeves Jr. with murder. Reeves remains at large, and authorities are asking the public for help locating him.



Henry County authorities are searching for a murder suspect considered armed and dangerous following the discovery of a man's body in a wooded area last month.

The backstory:

The investigation began on June 6, 2026, when officers and detectives with the Henry County Police Department responded to a call in a wooded area near Carl Parker Road and Bobtail Court in Hampton.

Upon arriving at the scene, investigators located the body of 37-year-old Charvis Buckholts. Authorities confirmed that Buckholts had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The area was cordoned off for hours as forensic teams combed the woods for evidence.

Dig deeper:

Following what police describe as an extensive, weeks-long investigation, detectives successfully identified a suspect. Authorities have obtained formal arrest warrants charging Darius Reeves Jr. with murder in connection to Buckholts' death.

Police state that Reeves remains at large and must be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public should not approach him if spotted.

What's next:

The Henry County Police Department emphasizes that this investigation remains active and ongoing. They are urging anyone who knows Reeves' whereabouts or has any information about the shooting to step forward immediately.