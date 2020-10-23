Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
7
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:43 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 10:45 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:04 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 11:15 PM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Suspect manages to elude police after slow-speed chase in South Dallas

Published 
Texas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A suspect involved in a slow-speed chase through South Dallas managed to elude police Friday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of a black SUV was a suspect in a deadly conduct case.

He apparently stopped several times to talk with negotiators, but then continued to drive away from officers.

Police called off pursuing officers at one point, and then continued to keep an eye on the suspect using their helicopter.

At some point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and slipped away. Police believe the suspect may have gotten away in a red sedan.

No further details were released about the suspect.