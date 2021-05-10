VIDEO: Suspect firebombs LAPD's Topanga Station with Molotov cocktail

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man seen on video lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it against the doors of the department's Topanga Station Sunday morning.

Jonathon Rosin, 24, of Los Angeles was arrested shortly after the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, the suspect was seen lighting a glass bottle filled with a flammable liquid. The suspect threw it against the doors of the station, located at 21501 Schoenborn St., and began to walk away.

Several officers witnessed the firebombing, chased down the suspect and arrested him.

No injuries were reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

According to the LAPD, the suspect was uncooperative and the motive for the firebombing remains unclear.

Rosin was booked on suspicion of igniting an explosive device, and was being held on $500,000 bail, police said.

"We are horrified that @LAPDHQ officers were attacked like this," the LA Police Foundation wrote on Twitter. "Attacks on law enforcement must stop!"

The Los Angeles Police Protective League issued the following statement on the dangerous incident:

"Jonathan Rosin, the cowardly individual who firebombed the occupied Topanga police station, must be held accountable for putting lives at risk. However, we are not hopeful he will be. Unfortunately, with a district attorney like George Gascón, there's a good chance the firebomber's crime will be pled down to starting an illegal campfire with a sentence recommendation of no s'mores at bedtime and a group therapy session to determine how society contributed to this crime. These attacks targeting law enforcement must stop, and those who carry out these attacks must be taken off our streets. It would be great to have a DA that agreed."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.