Atlanta man among 4 arrested in shooting of 49ers' Keion White

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The Brief Atlanta police assisted San Francisco authorities in arresting 37-year-old Marquis Davis, who was wanted in connection with the February shooting of 49ers player Keion White. Investigators executed search warrants at multiple metro Atlanta locations, seizing an illegal firearm and large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana. Davis was booked into the Fulton County Jail on California's outstanding warrant along with local drug trafficking, gang-related, and weapons charges.



An Atlanta man is one of four suspects arrested across two states in connection with the February shooting of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White, according to police.

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department contacted the Atlanta Police Department after tracking a wanted suspect believed to be living in the Atlanta area. The suspect had an active arrest warrant stemming from the February 2026 shooting of the NFL defensive lineman in San Francisco.

On Oct. 7, APD and San Francisco investigators executed the warrant and arrested 37-year-old Marquis Davis.

Following the arrest, officers served search warrants at multiple locations connected to Davis. During the searches, police seized an illegal firearm and significant quantities of illegal narcotics, including, 3,842 grams of fentanyl, 1,026 grams of methamphetamine, 979 grams of cocaine, 820 grams of MDMA and 59 pounds of marijuana.

Guns, packaged narcotics, and cash seized during multi-agency search warrants connected to 38-year-old Marquis Davis, who was arrested in Atlanta in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers player Keion White. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Davis was booked into the Fulton County Jail on the outstanding California warrant. In Georgia, he faces additional charges of multiple counts of trafficking of controlled substances, multiple gang-related offenses and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 along the 1700 block of Mission Street in San Francisco.

According to police, a verbal dispute broke out between two groups at a local club and lounge before gunfire erupted. White, 27, was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital for surgery with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the gunfire followed an argument between White, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, and the rapper’s entourage as they attempted to enter White’s private event.

Dig deeper:

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew announced the arrests during a Wednesday press conference, identifying the multi-agency investigation as "Operation D-Line." The months-long probe led to four arrests spanning California and Georgia.

Authorities arrested Antoine Washington, 36, on Oct. 7 in Stockton, California. Investigators recovered a loaded gun and more than 120 oxycodone pills. Police arrested Curtis Green, 35, on Oct. 7 in Irvine, California. Gregory Walker, 36, was arrested on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles, California.

Walker and Green were booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges including assault with a firearm.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified which suspect allegedly fired the shot that struck Keion White, nor have they detailed the specific roles each of the four men played during the shooting.

Investigators have not disclosed what sparked the verbal altercation between the two groups outside the Mission Street lounge.

It remains unclear when Davis will be extradited from the Fulton County Jail to California, given his extensive local drug trafficking and weapons charges in Georgia.

Police have not confirmed whether investigators are searching for additional suspects connected to the confrontation.