Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal.

The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and best friends were gathered ready to help her boyfriend pop the question.

It was all part of a plan to help cheer up the now bride-to-be, who just lost her grandmother last week.

The family gathered in the arrivals terminal anxiously awaiting the couple's return from their trip.

"I think she’s probably a little disappointed that he didn’t propose while they were in the Dominican, so I think she’s gonna be shocked," said the bride-to-be’s sister Macall Benton.

It was a trip that almost didn't happen Mackenzie Brown was devastated after the death of her grandmother last Thursday, just two days before she was set to leave

"My sister did not want to go on her trip. We kind of forced her into going because we know that's what my grandmother would’ve wanted," Benton said.

When she reluctantly agreed to go on the trip, that's when her boyfriend Justin started working with Mackenzie’s family to plan the surprise proposal.

"He wanted all of our family to be included, because she missed the funeral he wanted all of us to be included," Benton said.

And that's exactly what happened when the couple walked out into the entrance of the arrivals terminal. And Mackenzie said yes.

"I didn’t think it was going to happen because it was expected to happen. So, I figured he wouldn’t, that was my thought process," she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple.